Chaos Rocks Kamiti Prison As Warders Battle With Inmates Over ‘Contrabands’

Chaotic scenes were reportedly witnessed at Kamiti Maximum Prison on Monday morning following a confrontation between warders and inmates.

It’s reported that the mayhem began when inmates resisted orders to surrender what authorities believed were contraband goods sneaked into the cells.

Particulars of the suspected contraband goods remain unclear.

However, in the past, officers have seized phones, internet modems, sim cards, laptops, weapons and drugs in similar operations.

Existence of well-known rackets involving warders and managers are said to aid the inmates to sneak the items into the cells.

This is despite the facility being fitted with surveillance cameras at all entry points.

Some of the communication gadgets are used by the inmates to swindle unsuspecting members of the public.

In 2010, a smuggling racket was busted at the prison.

51-year-old Isaac Njoroge, then a warder at the correctional facility, was arrested with various intoxicants, including 12 bottles of chang’aa (illicit brew), 675 rolls of bhang, a half-kilogramme of tobacco snuff, packets of condoms, gas lighters, sachets of yeast, benzhexol drugs and two masking tapes.

He was to deliver the items to inmates at a price.

The Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) is yet to issue a statement on the Monday developments.

