Ben Pol Trying To Convince Anerlisa To Permanently Move To Tanzania

Keroche Breweries heiress and Nero Company chief executive Anerlisa Muigai might just move to Tanzania permanently.

According to Anerlisa who has been dating Bongo flava star Ben Pol for a while now, he has been trying to convince her to relocate.

“My baby has been trying to convince me all day to move to Tanzania🇹🇿 permanently but I am not sure how possible that would be. Ooh btw my mum still looks at me as a 12 year old. She still calls me to find out if I have eaten or not and also what time I’ll be sleeping 😄😄. Mum’s are everything,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Moyo Mashine crooner quickly responded saying that he will soon ask Instagram “in-laws” to help get through to her.

“Soon I’m going to tell IG in-laws to help me convince you 🏃🏃😀😍,” he said.

A concerned fan however sought to find out if Anerlisa will move her entire company to Tanzania, to which she responded, “Well, let me educate you. Entrepreneurs see more opportunities and that doesn’t mean I stop my business in Kenya while in Tanzania or move my main business in Kenya.”

The couple has been engaged for a couple of months now and “in-laws” have been wondering why there is little or no buzz around an upcoming wedding.

Well, in a past interview Ben Pol said that plans are underway but are being kept under hushed tones.

“What many do not understand is that when it comes to planning a wedding, privacy should be paramount. Not everything should be announced online.

So, I’ll urge those pressurizing us to wed to be patient and see what the outcome of our relationship will be. And when we tie the knot, they will still know, given a wedding is something that you can’t do in secrecy,” Ben Pol said.

