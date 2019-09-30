Ayub Timbe Out As Harambee Stars Team For Mozambique Friendly Named

Kenya National football team coach Francis Kimanzi has named the final squad for the upcoming international friendly match against Mozambique.

Coach Kimanzi has handed a recall to Zambia based goalkeeper Ian Otieno, with his Ulinzi Stars counterpart Timothy Odhiambo also getting the nod.

Masud Juma, Harun Shakava and Yusuf Mainge have also been recalled to the 23-man squad.

Ayub Timbe, meanwhile, has been omitted from the team after his club, Beijing Renhe, requested he stays behind for their important league assignment against Chongqing Lifan on October 13, 2019.

Harambee Stars influential forward Ayub Timbe will be missing in action when we play Mozambique in an international friendly match on October 13, 2019.

His club Beijing Renhe (China), requested for his omission from the team as they will be having an important league assignment.

The team is scheduled to hit camp on October 7, 2019, ahead of the friendly scheduled for October 13, 2019, at the MISC Kasarani.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Red Arrow, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans, Tanzania)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Yusuf Mainge (FK Pohronie, Slovakia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders

Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria)

