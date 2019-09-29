in NEWS

Two Feared Dead As Car Slides Off Ferry In Likoni, Sinks Into Indian Ocean – Video

MV Harambee, the ferry that was carrying the car. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

A car with two occupants this evening sank into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni Ferry, after the driver reversed midstream leading the car to slide off the ferry.

According to Ferry Kenya, the car sank at 6.15 pm and is yet to be retrieved and its occupants.

“Its with sadness that we confirm an accident occurred on board MV. Harambee which was plying from mainland to the island side at 1815hrs,when a saloon car alleged with two occupants reversed and plunged into the sea midstream. The cause of the accident is still under investigations as search and rescue efforts are under way. Neither the car nor the occupants have been retrieved,” the Ferry Kenya management posted on social media.

Here’s the video:

More Follows…

