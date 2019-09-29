Tanasha Slams Blogs Over Reports That Diamond Has Abandoned Her And ‘Baby Simba’

Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend Tanasha Donna has slammed blogs for allegedly spreading lies about her private life.

The Kenyan radio personality is said to have received her bundle of joy a few days ago and blogs can’t let her enjoy her private life.

The fact that the couple has not officially introduced ‘Baby Simba’ to the public or at least confirm that they received one has left gossip and showbiz blogs speculating.

Some of the online sources have been speculating that the Tanzanian star has abandoned Tanasha and the baby as he’s busy touring the country for his Wasafi Festival 2019 scheduled performances.

To many, this confirms Diamond’s baby mama Zari Hassan’s warning to Tanasha that the singer’s life won’t stop for her[Tanasha] or her baby.

Others said that she had lost her baby, a reason why she has gone under.

In a series of posts on her Insta stories, Tanasha told off the persons behind the stories saying her life was perfectly fine.

“A woman can’t have some privacy without the media and blogs making up 100% pure lies and made up stories for clout then when you read the horrible things they write about a child, to make matters worse all lies you even wonder what’s wrong with this world, she wrote.

Tanasha added, “When one decides to go silent and focus on their brand and family they immediately insinuate that you’re suffering or start cooking up their lies. Thank God it’s all good energy on my end. I pray for those sad idle souls.”

In an interview with popular Tanzanian vlogger Millard Ayo, Zaris warned Tanasha to be ready to raise her child alone just in case things fail to work out with the ‘Inama’ crooner.

The mother of five, dated Diamond for close to five years and gave birth to two children with the singer.

“It’s a beautiful thing but in case of anything she must just be ready to take care of her child. Because if you look at the circle with the other ladies (Diamond exes) and myself, it’s the same thing. I didn’t see anything new,” the Ugandan socialite-turned entrepreneur said in July after Tanasha and Diamond announced that they were expecting a baby.

Some of the celebrities that have confirmed that Tanasha has given birth include Kenyan businesswoman Huddah Monroe and Tanasha’s soon-to-be father-in-law Abdul Naseeb snr.

The couple announced in July during Tanasha’s birthday that they were expecting a son.

This will be Diamond’s fourth child. He has another kid with video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

