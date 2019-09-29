Shock As Police Officer Commits Suicide In Kirinyaga

A police officer has reportedly taken his own life in Kirinyaga County.

Reports indicate that Constable Gerald Ngige Mwai hanged himself using a piece of cloth ‘leso’ at Wang’ata village in Kirinyaga Central.

Ndia OCPD Mutwiri Mwongera confirmed the incident saying the officer’s children raised alarm after finding their father dangling from the roof of his bedroom.

The children then rushed to inform their mother who was attending a Sunday service at a nearby church.

It was not immediately clear why the officer committed suicide.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kibugi Funeral Home.

The incident comes three months after another police officer committed suicide in Dandora, Nairobi.

The officer identified as Constable Moses Maina Gichuki of Lokorio police station, Turkana County, used a piece of cloth to hang himself in the bathroom.

He was on annual leave at the time of the incident.

Weeks before the incident, another police officer in Kilifi County died after turning a gun on himself.

County Police Commandant Patrick Okeri confirmed the incident saying the officer, Constable Kelvin Kipkemoi, who was attached to Kizurini Police station in Kaloleni, might have committed the act following a domestic wrangle with his wife.

The incidents come at a time the National Police Service has rolled out a Psycho-Education programme targeting officers of various ranks in the service.

.@NPSOfficial_Ke has rolled out a Psycho-Education programme targeting officers of various ranks from @Policeke, @APSKenya and @DCI_Kenya in all Sub-County police commands within Nairobi County. Officers in other Counties will also benefit from the programme soon. #MentalHealthKe pic.twitter.com/dfuXMgPOPS — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) June 4, 2019

According to Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai, the exercise that started in June is aimed at taming increased cases of suicide in the service.

Mutyambai asked officers to seek help instead of opting for suicide.

“Talk to your friends, colleagues, relatives and anyone that can help solve an issue that may be disturbing you. Male officers are the most affected because they don’t talk. They need to open up,” he said.

