Police Arrest Man With Cocaine Worth Ksh9 Million In Roysambu

Police have arrested a man in Roysambu with 2.5 kilogrammes of cocaine valued at Ksh9 million, moments after he arrived from Uganda.

Alex Opondo had the cocaine wrapped in a packet of soya beans when he was arrested after a tip off from members of the public.

About a month ago, a Kenyan national was arrested at the Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country 68 capsules of cocaine.

Read: Kenyan Man Who Swallowed 68 Capsules Of Cocaine Arrested In Thailand

According to international media reports, the man identified as Glenn Chibasellow Ookow had swallowed all the capsules.

The 43-year-old is reported to have flown from Ethiopia and was arrested shortly after arrival.

Thai drug authorities reports indicate that the capsules were later found to contain a total of 1.2kg (2.6lb) of cocaine.

Read: Two Prison Constables Caught On CCTV Hiding Cocaine In Toilet Arrested

Mid August, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) based in Voi arrested two prison constables over drug deals.

According to the DCI, the two were caught on CCTV camera hiding cocaine in a toilet. The suspects are Boniface Korir and William Chengo, all attached at Manyani Maximum Prison.

During the operation, the officers were found with several rounds of ammunition without authority.

Kenya made the second biggest seizure in July 2016 and arrested two suspects who were linked to the 100 kilogrammes of cocaine valued at Sh598 million disguised as sugar.

