Kate Actress On Exotic Gateaway In Maldives Days After Announcing Pregnancy [Photos]

Catherine Kamau alias Celina and her husband Philip Karanja are having the best moment of their lives at Grand Park Kodhipparu in Maldives, Asia, days after announcing that they are expecting a baby.

Kate actress, as she is also known, shared a video and photos from their trip on Instagram over the weekend.

“I may look fine but deep down I miss my wine, itabidi supu iweze aki! Huyu mtoto pris pris akuwe msupuu sana juu ya hiyo supu yes?” she captioned a video of her prancing past her cameraman who apparently is her husband.

According to the information on its website, the coral luxurious island features a collection of 120 idyllic beach-front pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and it’s home to a variety of colourful and exotic marine life.

The Sue na Johnnie actress announced her pregnancy last week on her social media accounts after keeping the news hush hush.

“The cat or rather the baby is out of the bag 😊! We are over the moon, We really wanted to keep this to ourselves but then again I remembered the many women on my timeline, hopeful moms to be, rainbow mums, career women trying to decide between family and your goals. I feel you, this is for you, God’s time is the best,” she wrote.

She heaped praises on her husband, who is an actor, director and CEO of Philit Productions, for always being there for her.

She has a 13-year-old son whom she had at a very tender age of 19.

“I have always been the Helicopter Mom , 13 years later , God has given me another opportunity to raise another angel , I am humbled. I feel blessed , I don’t know how this experience is going to be , but am willing to let go, am no longer the paranoid mom , am officially a #DettolMum. We are protected,” she continued.

“Thank you for your patience , I had no idea how much being a teenage mum affected me. You gave me assurance that you would never leave us , you have held my hand all through, spoilt me silly, i am indeed blessed. We thank God, This is such an honour,” she added.

Famed for their stints in ‘Mother-in-law’ and ‘Tahidi High’, the couple tied the knot in November 2017.

The ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, was held at the Windsor Golf hotel and country club.

