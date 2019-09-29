Four Suspected Gangsters Shot Dead Along Juja Road

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday morning shot dead four robbery with violence suspects along Juja Road.

Two pistols with several rounds of ammunition and four knives were recovered on scene, where two other suspects fled to Kosovo area and are being pursued by the police.

The gang of six robbed two Whitecastle residents and attempted to get away with their car.

On receiving the report from the victims, detectives based in Pangani Police Station launched a manhunt and caught up with the gang “who disobeyed orders to surrender and engaged in a gun fight.”

Early this month, three gangsters were shot dead in Kayole after they attempted to rob a policeman’s wife.

According to the police, the three were part of a five-man gang that attempted to rob a wife of a policeman at Matopeni area.

Kayole is notorious for criminal activities with several suspected gangsters having been killed over crime links.

This led to the rise of a shadowy killer cop identified as Hessy wa Kayole who is said to have gunned down several members of Gaza gang in the area.

In 2017, Hessy killed Mwaniki popularly known as ‘Mwanii Sparta’.

Mwanii was the husband to Claire who was said to be the ‘prettiest gangster’ killed in the same year.

