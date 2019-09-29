Former Man United Star Rio Ferdinand Ties The Knot In A ‘Secret’ Ceremony

Former Manchester United centre back Rio Gavin Ferdinand has tied the knot with his 27-year-old lover, Kate Wright.

Ferdinand and Ms Write exchanged vows on Friday evening at the D Maris Bay hotel in Turkey, in a ceremony officiated by Mayor of Marmaris, Mehmet Oktay, according to reports by the Mirror.

The paper reports that the couple asked their guests to hand in mobile phones before attending the wedding to avoid any leaked pictures.

The two got engaged in November 2018, and their wedding ceremony is set to take at least three days in the luxurious hotel.

Ms Write is a former cast at as show known as Towie, but left the show in 2017 in order to become a full-time stepmom to Rio’s three children.

Rio’s three children Lorenz, 13, Tate, and Tia, eight, were all at Friday’s ceremony, along with the couple’s other close family members. On the other hand, Ms Wright invited only one of her former castmates at Towie, Lydia Bright.

Rio started dating Kate in late 2016 after the death of his wife Rebecca, who is the mother of Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

