Zari Responds To Fan’s Spiteful Comment On Her Bikini Shot

Ugandan socialite turned entrepreneur Zari Hassan is in Dubai celebrating her 39th birthday.

The mother of five is in the Emirates with her sisters and boy is she looking good.

So fit is Zari that her Instagram page is full of bikini shots.

While Mama Tiffah is having the time of her life, critics can not help but make catty comments.

Zari shared with her 6.4 million followers a picture captioned, “Is this what they call sun kissed?”

To which a fan identified as Mary replied, “Na watoto wake wameona mitako ya mama yao.”

The Brooklyn College director, not one to mince her words when it comes to an online catfight, replied, “@gwambasamaryna familia yako nzima kwanzia babaako.”

Her followers could not help but weigh in on the issue. They said:

“Yaani unataka aishi kama unavotaka wewe na wewe uishi kama unavotaka wewe😂😂😂 Kama ww umeona wanae wasione ili mwambie na mwanao aone 😂😂😂😂,” a Calvoplx wrote.

“Badala uvywate maisha yako waona matako yawatu.. Kwani we msenge nni???? Mwache mama tifah kbsaaaaaaa,” Aggie said.

“Kwanza jifunze kuandika tu uanze kumsema mwenzio kuandika tu hujui unafatillia matako ya Zari,” another said.

Zari has been in Dubai for two days now but it is not clear whether her husband, King Bae is there with her.

