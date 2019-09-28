MP Timothy Wanyonyi Speaks Of Mistreatment At His Elder Brother Wetangula’s Law Firm

Westlands Member of Parliament (MP) Timothy Wanyonyi has revealed how he was mistreated after he was shot at his elder brother, Moses Wetangula’s, law firm.

Speaking to Citizen TV, Wanyonyi divulged that after he was shot at by thugs in 1998, the incident left his disabled.

At the time, he was working at his elder brother’s law firm, Wetangula and Company Advocates, since he was a law degree holder.

“In the office where I was working, they withdrew all my clients, they withdrew all the files. I could go to the office and sit there idly. For several days, in fact, for more than a year, I was in that office doing absolutely nothing,” Wanyonyi recalled.

Following his frustrations, Wanyonyi took up the matter with his brother who noted that the firm was trying to help him not to get overwhelmed by work stress.

Wanyonyi exclaimed: “Later on when I confronted my employer, who was my elder brother, I expressed my frustration to him. He told me that he was protecting me from stress.

“I, however, informed him that his action was worse,” he recounted.

Additionally, the frustrations at work made it worse for him as he began projecting his anger to his wife.

The ODM MP narrated: “In the beginning, I was very hostile. I rescinded her and kept pushing her away but she did not give up encouraging me. I know she was also suffering.”

He later went ahead to seek counselling which gave him a new perspective which pushed him to open his own law firm.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu