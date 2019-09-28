Police Recover Two Bullet-Ridden Bodies Along Southern Bypass In A Toyota Fielder

Police officers have on Saturday morning recovered two unidentified male bodies with bullet wounds on the Southern Bypass in Nairobi.

According to a report filed in Karen Police Station, the officers responded to gun shots at around 4.am.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a silver Toyota Fielder sprayed with bullets with the two bodies inside.

Additionally, the officers went on to find another vehicle with which had another male adult who was also bearing gunshot wounds.

The man who was in a critical condition was rushed to hospital.

The white Toyota Premio was found approximately 500 meters from the first scene of murder.

The officers also moved the bodies of deceased to City Mortuary while the vehicles towed to Karen Police Station.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have launched an investigation into the murders of the males.

