in NEWS

Betting Firms Sportpesa, Betin Halt Operations Over Harsh Regulations

189 Views

Ronald Karauri
Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri. Image: Courtesy

Betting firms SportPesa and Betin have closed shop in Kenya over the prolonged tax standoff with the government.

Sportpesa on its part cited hostile regulations imposed by the government at the start of the year; 20% excise tax on all betting stakes.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Zari Responds To Fan’s Spiteful Comment On Her Bikini Shot
wetangula, matiang'i, gold scandal

MP Timothy Wanyonyi Speaks Of Mistreatment At His Elder Brother Wetangula’s Law Firm