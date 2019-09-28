MP David Sankok Gifts Wife With A New Prado, Writes Her Lovely Poem

Jubilee nominated Member of Parliament (MP) David Ole Sankok has lavished his wife with praises as he gifts her a new car.

Sankok expressed his admiration to his wife, Hellen Seyianoi Sankok noting that she has always stood by him in good and bad times.

“My love; You left your father’s stone house, you left two Datsun cars in your father’s compound, you left your father’s Chevrolet car, you left a Toyota lorry in your father’s compound, you left three tractors in your father’s compound and followed a poor disabled boy to my homestead with an axe and njora (machete) as the biggest machines,” he wrote.

He stated that as he presented his wife with a new car. He went ahead remembering how the couple would go for their dates at Uhuru Park with only Ksh5.

He further lovingly expressed: “The special ice cream of our youth and this gift of a car are the same. Just like the ice cream, it is a special gift down from a loving heart. The price of a gift doesn’t matter, what matters is the love attached to it.

“I’m thinking of a sweet beautiful angel who was never ashamed of my broken legs, my beautiful innocent angel who saw ability beyond my disability. I’m thinking of my princess who saw me and got a reflection of a prince in her eyes,” he noted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu