Trouble in Paradise? Kibanja No Longer Following Chipukeezy On Instagram

All may not be well between comedian Chipukeezy Vinie and his girlfriend of a few months, Kibanja.

A few days ago, we discovered that the funny man no longer followed the lass on social media. But that was as far as it went.

Kibanja on the other hand was still following Chipukeezy until today. The beauty did not stop at unfollowing the Chipukeezy Show host, she deleted pictures of them together. It’s almost like he never existed.

It is not clear if the two are really broken up or it is just another stunt for the clout.

A few months ago, Kibanja is said to have been financing Chipukeezy’s lifestyle, well because she is from a wealthy family.

Again, a gossip group on Facebook said that while dating Chipukeezy, she had a fling with actor and singer, Pascal Tokodi.

Curious fans did however seek to get to the bottom of the matter during a Q&A session on Instagram.

She not only rubbished the cheating claims but declined to discuss her personal life with internet strangers.

The comedian started dating Kibanja a few months after ending things with his fiancee of two years, Vivian Mandera.

“We moved on because there is more to life than just love and relationships. People should stop speculating things, but instead let her move on with her life. She is free to be out there and get other people.”

