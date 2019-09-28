in SPORTS

Keroche Breweries Gives Gor Mahia Kshs1 Million Boost

149 Views

Gor Mahia this morning received a Kshs one million boost from Keroche Breweries Limited.

The cash strapped Kenyan Premier League side are preparing for a crucial CAF Champions League match against Nigeria side USM Alger on Sunday at the Kasarani.

Gor Mahia are in financial red after losing their shirt sponsor, SportPesa.

The team is yet to pay players salary for two months.

Chairman Ambrose Rachier clarified that the financial aid from the Naivasha based brewer is just for the Sunday match there are hopes of securing a permanent partnership deal.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Police Recover Two Bullet-Ridden Bodies Along Southern Bypass In A Toyota Fielder
RAILA

DP Ruto Mourns Aide Anthony Kariuki Killed In Grisly Accident In Eastlands