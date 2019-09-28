Keroche Breweries Gives Gor Mahia Kshs1 Million Boost

Gor Mahia this morning received a Kshs one million boost from Keroche Breweries Limited.

The cash strapped Kenyan Premier League side are preparing for a crucial CAF Champions League match against Nigeria side USM Alger on Sunday at the Kasarani.

Gor Mahia are in financial red after losing their shirt sponsor, SportPesa.

The team is yet to pay players salary for two months.

Chairman Ambrose Rachier clarified that the financial aid from the Naivasha based brewer is just for the Sunday match there are hopes of securing a permanent partnership deal.

