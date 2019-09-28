JB Masanduku’s Emotional Plea To Ex Wife Tina Kaggia Over Their Kids

Comedian JB Masanduku is pleading with his ex wife Tina Kaggia to let him see his children.

In a recent interview on Switch TV with Tamima, the funny man confessed to missing his children something that contributed to the dwindling of his career.

Asked to send a message to the ex Classic FM host, Masanduku said:

“Tina, first and foremost I hope you are well and you’re doing fine. I would besiege that we have a sit-down and we talk about how I would probably see the kids.

It will not interfere with someone you or I am seeing but I think it is integral for them to know their father and hear my part of the story,” he said in a heartfelt message.

He also noted that his friends have advised him to wait until his kids are grown, then he can mend his relationship with them.

“I’ve been told by guys that I should wait for my son -who we were so close- when he is of age he will come looking for me and I am like why should I wait that long and I can try to mend things now,” he added.

Last month in an interview with Pulse, Kaggia said that the funny man does not have a clue where she and the kids live, neither does he pay a dime in school fees.

“He doesn’t know where we live. He doesn’t know about my son’s school. Anyone who has their doubts should ask him to produce any receipt of any contribution he has made to the children’s upkeep,” she stated.

Masanduku did however refute the claims noting that Kaggia blocked him from seeing his children.

“I have not been granted access for a year now by Tina Kaggia, although I support them through insurance. This has affected me, and that is why I have not been in the industry for a while. God is good, though,” he told Word Is.

Asked whether he and Kaggia communicate, he said that she prefers not to talk to him at all.

“I rarely talk to her because she prefers not to talk to me, although I would prefer court guys to be cordial about it because of my children.”

Masanduku is however getting ready to marry the love of his life, Jackie Karanja sometime in November.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu