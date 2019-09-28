DP Ruto Mourns Aide Anthony Kariuki Killed In Grisly Accident In Eastlands

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday mourned the death of one of his close aide, Anthony Kariuki.

According to reports, Mr Kariuki, who was DP’s social media manager is claimed to have been hit by a motorist in Eastlands.

Taking to his social media, Ruto referred to Kariuki as a sharp, dependable, industrious, committed and creative person.

He further noted that the deceased had a positive attitude always.

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, colleagues and friends of my staff member Anthony Kariuki.

“I take comfort in knowing that Kariuki is now resting in the arms of our Lord. Rest In Peace,” the DP wrote on Twitter.

