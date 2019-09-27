Two Fined Sh3 Million For Killing Endangered Turtle Species

Two people in Lamu have been fined Sh3 million for killing a turtle that was part of the endangered species.

The two, Harun Seif and Madi Athman were found in possession of freshly killed green turtle meat and upon inquiry and investigations they confirmed to having trapped and killed it.

In a ruling by in court by Resident Magistrate Allan Temba, the two were found guilty and required to pay Sh3 million each or face a five year jail term, for each. Ideally, the magistrate said that the killed turtle was an endangered species whose population was diminishing hence should be protected at all costs.

Read:

“The green turtles are very rare and endangered. That is why they are protected and killing them is a crime. You are beyond reasonable doubt guilty of the charges,” said Magistrate Temba.

The proceedings of the case have taken one year since their arrest by the Kenya Wildlife Services with five witnesses testifying against them.

Over the years, turtles have been considered to contain nutritious value with locals hunting for them. For instance, it has been speculated that the locals believed consumption of turtle fat boosted male sexual stamina and helped prevent impotency.

However experts have refuted the analogy terming the speculations as misleading. They urged residents residing near endangered species to refrain from hunting and killing them, rather preserve their existence.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu