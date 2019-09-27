in SPORTS

Italy’s Roma Ban For Life Fan Who Racially Abused Defender Juan Jesus On Social Media

169 Views

juan jesus
AS ROMA DEFENDER JUAN JESUS. [COURTESY]

AS Roma have handed a lifetime ban to a supporter who racially abused Brazilian defender Juan Jesus on social media.

The Serie A side tweeted an image of the messages – including details of the account – and confirmed they had reported the incident to the police.

The public denunciation was met with widespread appreciation on Twitter.

Read: Twitter To Meet Man United Over Paul Pogba Racist Abuse

It comes after anti-discriminatory body Fare said Italian football authorities and their disciplinary systems to combat racism were not fit for purpose .

Fare executive director Piara Powar added “the rot is deep” and “no-one is taking the issue seriously”, but Serie A insisted it was “seriously and constantly engaged in activities against racism”.

AC Milan launched an anti-racism task force at last weekend’s derby against Inter, christened the ‘Derby Against Racism’, in response to recent racist incidents.

Read Also: Ole Gunner Solskjaer: Man United Was Inspired By Ajax Against PSG

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku had been subjected to monkey chants by Cagliari fans during a Serie A game on 2 September, however Cagliari were cleared of racist chanting.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

