Precious Talent School Owner Moses Wainaina To Be Held For 15 Days

Precious Talent School owner Moses Wainaina Ndirangu will be detained for 15 days pending investigations.

Mr Wainaina was arrested on Thursday over the two-storey classroom that collapsed on Monday. The tragedy claimed 8 lives and left 64 others with soft tissue injuries.

On Friday, Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani ordered police to thoroughly look into the matter and get reports from the ministry of Education and Urban Planning.

Investigating officer Earnest Kinyua had earlier sought to detain Wainaina for 15 days to complete investigations.

Mr Kinyua told the court that his detention was for his safety as he may be attacked by angry mobs. He further noted that if released, Wainaina could tamper with evidence.

But according to Wainaina through his lawyer Morris Mburu, he has been out and is yet to be harmed.

The defense counsel also said it was against the law to hold an individual without notifying them of their crime.

“The police has a duty to inform the person the reason for his arrest. Seeking to detain him even longer than is prescribed by the law is outrageous and an infringement of fundamental human rights,” he said.

“The reasons being submitted here are baseless and non-substantial.”

Wainaina blamed the county government for the collapsed wall saying that they weakened the structure’s foundation when digging a sewer line.

It is as a result that Nairobi governor Mike Sonko suspended 16 county officials including the Finance CEC Charles Kerich.

The school did however lose its operating license on Thursday and all 800 pupils taken to other schools.

