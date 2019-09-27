How Odibets 10% Win Bonus Is Changing the Betting Game And Why You Should Join

Kenyan betting site Odibets.com just got even better with the company introducing the first ever 10% win boost for all their customers. Yes, if you win any amount on the betting website, you’ll get 10% extra on top of your winnings- which you can withdraw to your MPESA account.

And there is no minimum bet on the website as customers can bet with as little as 1 bob. The company also delivers a win boost without rules or strict terms and conditions. When you win you can withdraw your win boost immediately. But this isn’t the only mouth watering offer odibets gives to its customers.

The betting site also offers free deposit bonuses on all your deposits as well as two free bets. The freebet that allows you to win and withdraw your winnings without depositing and the odi league free bet which allows you to enjoy a free bet on their virtual league.

Odibets.com also provides the highest betting odds in Kenya with regular “boosted odds” which makes them even bigger on over 140 markets.

In addition, Odi customers also qualify for free 24/7 customer support on call, email and Facebook, plus 30% cashback on the first bet users lose in a day. The lite version of the website also ensures low mobile data usage.

