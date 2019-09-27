High Court Finds New Bank Notes Legal, Rules Jomo Statue Not Portrait

The new bank notes introduced by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) are legal and the Jomo Kenyatta Statue is not a portrait, the High Court has ruled.

In a petition filed by Human rights activist Okiya Omatatah and East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) member of parliament Simon Mbugua cited separately, the existence of the statue of former President Jomo Kenyatta in notes was considered unconstitutional hence illegal.

“We hereby submit the new currency bank notes which are unconstitutional hence null and void. They violate article 231(4) by bearing the image of Late President Jomo Kenyatta,” read the petition.

Omtatah on the other hand explained that the CBK introduced the notes illegally wanting the set deadline to be suspended.

The move by the High court however throws both petitions away as it has affirmed the legality of the new notes as well as puts the deadline effective.

The court has also ruled that there was adequate public participation in the printing of the new design

Starting October 1, the old notes of Sh1,000 currency will be rendered valueless and cannot be used for transactions.

