CS Matiang’i Reshuffles Security Heads To Counter Rampant Insecurity

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has reshuffled Kiambu County Security Chiefs after a two hour closed door meeting held yesterday in a bid to curb the increased cases of insecurity in the area.

The CS announced the changes in the presence of top security officers at the Gatundu South Deputy County Commissioner’s office with a directive to all chiefs to have vacant positions filled by October 15. He directed the Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga to ensure the vacant assistant chief positions were occupied.

In the recent past, Kiambu County has been flooded with all types of criminal activities with statistics from the authorities indicating thieves, robbers, murderers and rapists have camped in the region and have been terrorizing residents.

Matiang’i said that he had been directed by the President to have the area freed of criminal activities and order restored.

“We will comb this place until these criminals have nowhere else to hide. it is going to be very hard for them to survive and they should get the warning and flee before we get to them,” said Matiang’i.

Last week, the residents from some of the constituencies took to the streets to demonstrate the increased cases of defilement especially among school going children. They staged protests and called upon the authorities to take charge and address their challenges adding that they were living in fear.

This comes after Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu ouster from office over graft allegations. He was ideally ranked last and worst performing governor through a controversial report by The African Advisory Company.

CS Matiang’i called on residents to remain calm.

