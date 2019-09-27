Gov’t Shuts Kwale Greenfield School As Crackdown Intensifies

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has intensified the crack down on schools that fail to meet the required structural standards.

Kwale Greenfield School is the latest to join the list whose licences have been withdrawn, after it was found to be with poor structures. The CS closed the school and asked the 400 pupils studying in the school to seek refuge at Umoja primary school.

“Umoja primary public school meets all the requirements as it has good building, enough water and teachers to meet the pupils’ capacity. The pupils from Kwale Greenfield will be well absorbed there,” said Magoha on Friday.

The school was found to bear similarities with the collapsed Precious Talent School. It was therefore found unfit for pupils and a threat to their safety.

Read: Precious Talent School Owner Moses Wainaina To Be Held For 15 Days

“My intuition is that any structure with a double-storey should be shut immediately. Greenfield School bears the same similarities with those of collapsed Precious Talent and should therefore be shut down,” said Magoha.

Eight pupils were confirmed dead in the Precious school collapse, raising questions on the safety of pupils in schools.

The government through the responsible organs in charge of education have began a clampdown on illegal school structures.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu