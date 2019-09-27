KDF Officer, 3 AP Constables Arrested Over StanChart Ksh72 Million Heist

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer and three administration police (AP) officers have been arrested over the Ksh72 million G4S, Stanchart heist.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the four were arrested on Thursday night.

They include Simon Gichui, Florence Karuku, Caroline Waithera, and Kenya Defence Forces officer Eunice Wangari.

Read:

Furthermore, a motor vehicle suspected to be a proceed of the crime has also been impounded and kept as an exhibit.

“A motor vehicle suspected to be proceeds of the crime was kept as Exhibit,” DCI mentioned in a tweet.

3 @NPSOfficial_KE Constables; Simon Gichui, Florence Karuku & Caroline Waithera & @kdfinfo Corporal-Eunice Wangari were last night arrested by #SCPU Detectives in Connection with the ATM Heist at Nairobi West. A motor vehicle suspected to be proceeds of the crime kept as Exhibit. pic.twitter.com/V15U4J1zVy — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 27, 2019

The four, who are currently in police custody, will be arraigned in court.

The DCI also noted that they are looking for a suspect, Bernard Sewanga, who has gone into hiding. Also read: Detectives have been investigating the theft of Ksh72 million which was stolen while on transit from G4S headquarters along Witu Road and an ATM in Nairobi West belonging to Standard Chartered Bank.

Several people have since been arrested in connection to the theft after detectives found cash boxes and bags in Thogoto Forest, Kiambu Forest.

Last week, police arrested a G4S employee and Ksh1 million was recovered buried in a cowshed in Lurambi, Kakamega county.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu