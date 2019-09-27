Inspector Mwala Mcees National Police Event A Week After Being Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail

Actor Inspekta Mwala has on Friday MCeed the launching of a joint strategic plan by the National Police service in partnership with the National Police service commission.

The comedian, Davies Mwabili, made an appearance at the event a week after he was sentenced to one year in jail or fines Ksh30,000 for killing a pedestrian.

Mwali is noted to have knocked down and killed Ismael Mangi, 36, on the night of August 26, 2019, on the Kaloleni-Mazeras highway.

He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

However, according to the amended Section 46, of the Traffic Act stipulates that anyone who causes death by dangerous driving is liable to a fine of up to Ksh100,000 or a year in jail.

Mwala did, however, apologize to the family of the deceased, Ismael, in his mitigation.

“I am very sorry. I also ask for forgiveness from the family of the deceased. I had not planned to cause the accident. I had no intention to kill, save that an accident occurred and I cannot have left where I was to go and cause the accident,” Mwala said.

The event was graced by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i together with police boss Hillary Mutyambai.

