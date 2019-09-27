Migori First Lady, Hellen Obado, Awards Couple For Using Contraceptives

Migori County First Lady, Hellen Obado, has awarded a couple in her county for using contraceptives as the county celebrated World Contraceptives Day on Thursday.

While presiding over the event, Ms Obado urged couples to embrace contraceptives so as to reduce cases of maternal and child mortality.

She went ahead to award the couple, who have been consistently using contraceptives in a community which has in the past fought the use of contraceptives.

Read:

In the Kuria community, contraceptives were traditionally perceived as a “plot to clear their generation.”

Mrs Obado also advocated for contraceptives to be given to school girls to help in the fight against teenage pregnancy which according to the recent data stands at 20 percent.

Speaking during the event, Migori Chief Officer for Health Dalmas Oyugi congratulated couples for taking up contraceptives which he noted have reduced cases of unwanted pregnancies from 41 percent to 28percent.

Also read:

However, it has been revealed that some people in the region still do not use family planning methods because health facilities are too far from where they live.

Others lamented that they are being charged for family planning services yet it ought to be free at the county health facilities.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu