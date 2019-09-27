in SPORTS

Swiss International Granit Xhaka Appointed Permanent Arsenal Captain

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka Named Captain. [Courtesy]

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has named midfielder Granit Xhaka as the club’s new permanent captain, replacing Laurent Koscielny, who left for Bordeaux in the summer.

Emery told the squad of his decision on Friday, after consulting with players.

The Switzerland international, 27, has led the side in six of their eight games in all competitions this season.

Arsenal’s next game is away to Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday.

Emery is still deliberating over a vice-captain, with forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang understood to be the leading contenders.

