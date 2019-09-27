Another Equity Customer Decries Losing Title Deed To Rogue Bank Officials

A granny is now crying for help, after banking officials at the Equity Bank took away her title deed and are now frustrating her.

The granny, Lydia Wamae, who is over 80 now, was one of the pioneering customers of the bank when it was still a building society.

Documents in our possession show that she bought a piece of land through the bank at Githurai Kimbo, while operating from Karatina branch, in the early 90s. She got a plot number and the whole land was to be subdivided, as hers was an 1/8 of an acre.

Read: Detectives Investigating Case In Which Equity Bank Customer Lost Sh2 Million To Fraudsters

After she finished paying for the land , she never got the Land or the Title. Years passed and in the late 90s she was still following up on the matter and there are documents showing her paying some amounts to the Commissioner Of Lands on the same land.

All she has had in her possession is copies of documents and receipts.

It has been a cat and mouse chase when she tried to follow up the matter and was invited to offices in Nairobi but other than giving her Ksh1,000 at one time to use as bus fare back home, nothing materialised.

Read: Fraudsters Steal Ksh2 Million From 73-year-old Sick Lady At Equity Bank As Management Ignores

“I once wrote to Equity bank through their social media (Facebook) and was told to see a gentleman at their Muindi Mbingu branch who later referred me to a person at their Upperhill Office. The person I saw there at their legal department explained that the land issue had gone to court and matter finalised and he would follow up on my grandmother’s case and call me,” says one of her grandchildren.

Since then, it has been promises with no results, even as the old lady fights with ill health and old age.

“If my grandmother had the strength she would have taken a legal action but she is now in her 80s, her health is failing, old age is catching up, she has been diabetic for the last 15years, and has arthritis. A mention of Equity bank leaves a very bitter taste in her mouth, she has since closed her account,” says the grandchild.

Equity bank has of late been hit by a wave of fraud that includes siphoning of customers moneys through mobile banking and poor customer care services.

Currently, the bank officials are being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a case where a customer lost Sh2 million.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu