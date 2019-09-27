Co-op Bank To Sponsor Cancer Screening Across The Country

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya has joined hands with the Beth Mugo Cancer Foundation to offer free cancer screening services across the country.

This comes following the recent surge of cancer-related health challenges facing the country, with most people being unable to secure screening and treatment services.

“It is in this spirit that the Beth Mugo Cancer Foundation in collaboration with Co-operative Bank and other partners has drawn out a countrywide program of Free Cancer Screening Camps where Kenyans can get free screening for the key lifestyle disease conditions that continue to ravage families including cancer, blood sugar levels, blood pressure and related health needs,” said the lender in a statement.

The screening today, Friday September 27, 2019 will be held at Lumakanda Primary School in Lugari Constituency, Kakamega County. This will be the second one, following the first held in Kisumu in January this year in which hundreds of residents received free cancer screening and related medical advice.

The screening will offer breast and cervical cancer screening, prostate cancer education, cryotherapy services for pre-cancerous lesions, HIV Counselling and Testing, screening for blood sugar levels, blood pressure and Body Mass Index (BMI), NHIF membership registration and nutrition services.

“The Co-operative Bank has made available sh10 million to be applied over five years on the Prevention of Cancer campaign, and looks forward to support the free cancer screening camps in all counties of Kenya,” added the statement.

The cancer screening joins a list of other projects supported by the bank including First Lady’s Beyond Zero Initiative on child and maternal health, the School Fees Bursary Program that has supported over 6,900 gifted but needy students, and capacity-building in the over 15 million-member co-operative movement under the Co-operative Bank Foundation.

“We appeal to other corporate institutions and Kenyans of goodwill to join hands and create a movement around the importance of early screening and testing for the key health challenges such as cancer and diabetes that continue to ravage our families causing untold misery mainly due to very late diagnosis,” said Group Managing Director & CEO Co-operative Bank, Dr Gideon Muriuki.

According to the 2018 GLOBOCAN report by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, approximately 47,887 people get cancer annually in Kenya while 32,987 die from it yearly.

This is an increase from the 41,000 cases and 28,000 deaths recorded six years ago.

