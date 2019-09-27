City Boda Bodas To Have Legal Access To CBD With Six Designated Pick-up Points.

The cat and mouse game between the city boda bodas and County askaris in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) is about to come to an end with a new designated plan.

The county government has initiated a scheme that will have the boda boda riders assigned six pick-up and drop-off points within the CBD in a bid to ease traffic congestion.

According to the office of the Inspectorate at the City planning department, engineers will be deployed on the ground to identify the areas that correspond with the scarping as well as meet the criteria needed.

The boda boda Association of Kenya Secretary General applauded the move by by the county government adding that it will help with their clients and prosper their business.

“Majority of our clients are confused on where to get rides. This move will increase revenues in our pockets and have county askaris kept off our back,” said Kenneth Onyango the Association Secretary General.

Currently, the CBD is off for boda boda operators and going against the directive warrants arrest and hefty punishments.

For instance, videos and clips have been surfaced on social media before capturing the clash of boda boda operators and city askaris. In majority of these cases, the boda boda operators are always found at fault and punished or harassed.

It has turned into a cat and mouse game as the operators defy the orders and maneuver their way through, trying so hard not to be caught. This has put the lives of many people at risk while others incurred injuries and even death.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) released a report of 2019 where motorcycle related deaths have been on the increase with boda boda operators topping the list.

This new move aims to protect the passengers and curb increasing accidents caused by the boda bodas.

