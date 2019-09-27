Boy Burnt To Death As He And Sister Played Around With Battery

Tragedy struck in Kuresoi, Nakuru County after a four year old boy burned to death.

The deceased was at home with his 7 year old sister when a battery exploded. According to neighbours, the mother had locked them in when she left to buy tea.

According to Citizen, the children were trying to connect battery wires when it exploded. Eye witnesses say there was a loud bang followed by screams.

Read;

Soon after their home was on fire and rescue efforts were futile as the boy burnt beyond recognition.

His sister however managed to escape through the window.

In April, a couple and their two children died in an early morning fire that gutted their house in Meru County.

Read Also:

The couple identified as Eric Guantai, his wife Caroline Gakii and the children were trapped in their house at Kagwampungu in South Imenti, when the 3 am inferno razed their home.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu