Ali Kiba Confirms Wife Amina Is Pregnant With Second Child

Bongo star Ali Kiba is spilling beans about the last conversation he and his wife Amina Khalef who is currently living with her parents in Mombasa had.

Speaking to the hosts of Up and close with Shilawadu, the Seduce Me crooner said that Amina is expecting their second child whose gender they are yet to find out.

“I called her, we talked about many things. My wife has not yet delivered and by good or bad luck, we have not yet checked if it is a boy or a girl,” he said.

Asked what gender he and Amina would prefer, the hitmaker said, “I am okay with any gender that God will give us.”

The couple has been going through some tough times in their marriage as is norm but some of the issues, they have said are baseless.

He addressed a claim in which Amina was said to be practicing witchcraft on his son, Sameer.

“There are other things that made me really upset that my wife is using witchcraft on my son Sameer. That shocked me. When you talk about other people’s marriage like that, then you can easily be struck by thunder because that is like destroying the marriage.

Haters think that they are not going to bring me down. I will not live a life of social media. I don’t like getting into people’s lives. What if whatever these haters are saying really destroys my marriage? Its doesn’t look good,” he during a past interview.

He has also rubbished claims that he has cheated on the Mombasa beauty in the recent past. He in fact insisted that should he decide to leave her (Amina) he will get married just as fast.

“I want people to know I’m not a publicity stunt person and I have never acted my life. Also, my baby mama and I have nothing going on apart from co-parenting. I respect her as the mother of my child. When I married Amina, she congratulated me and she has since never stepped into my home.”

