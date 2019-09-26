Weekend Rides By Civil Servants Using Government Vehicles Prohibited

The National Treasury has barred public officials from using government vehicles beyond working hours in a bid to cut government expenditure.

In a circular, acting Treasury cabinet secretary Ukur Yattani said that no civil servant will be allowed to use government vehicles over the weekends or making personal phone calls using Government phones and airtime.

“These guidelines apply everywhere, institutions and ministries alike. The guidelines will play a huge role in cutting down on the increased government expenditure,” said Mr Yattani.

Read: How To Get Co-op Bank Advance Salary Loan On Your Phone

Also, foreign travel and training has been reserved for only few delegates. The trainings will be conducted in the country unless it is the case of a high end requirement with specialized techniques.

The old habit of government vehicles being assigned to every official was also killed as vehicles will only be acquired and allowed to senior officers of the government.

Airtime allowances will also be restricted to senior officers and civil servants encouraged to make calls using internet since it was way cheaper and affordable.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu