Watchman Arrested In Connection With Rai Cement Boss Chatan Vyas’ Murder

Detectives in Kericho County have arrested one suspect in connection with the murder of Rai Cement General Manager Chatan Vyas.

According to the police, the suspect, a security guard at the late Vyas’ factory in Sigowet Sub County, was captured by CCTV cameras moving the ladder which his two other accomplices used to scale the factory’s perimeter wall into the deceased’s house.

“He was arrested by a team of detectives drawn from the Belgut Directorate of Criminal Investigations after a review of the footage,” Kericho County DCIO Stephen Magwe said on Thursday.

The officer stated that the suspect is helping police with crucial leads to the arrest of two other suspects who are still at large.

The 50-year-old’s body was discovered on Tuesday in his bedroom at his home which is located around the factory premises.

His hands and legs were bound with a rope that was also tied around his neck.

Preliminary investigations indicate that he was murdered on Sunday night.

The perpetrators are said to have gained access to the house through the kitchen store before proceeding to the bedroom where Siaz was sleeping.

Kericho Deputy Police Commander Paul Nasio on Wednesday revealed that the suspects were caught on surveillance cameras installed inside the house but couldn’t be identified as they wore masks at the time of the incident.

The suspected gangsters are said to have escaped with some bags whose contents are unknown.

Vyas’ body was moved to Kisumu County Hospital mortuary as police continue investigations.

