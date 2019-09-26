Two Kiambu Politicians Now Claim Tob Cohen Owed Them Ksh35 Million

The widow of the late Dutch tycoon, Tob Cohen, Sarah Wairimu, has now divulged that she has just learnt of claims that her deceased husband owed two unnamed Kiambu politicians Ksh35 million.

In an affidavit filed in court on Thursday, Sarah expressed her doubts over the allegation noting that she was not aware of her husband having any debts.

She stated: ” I am not aware that my late husband owed such a colossal amount of money to anyone let alone Kiambu politicians and will in due course request that the claim be fully investigated.”

Additionally, Wairimu in her affidavit raised concerns on the alleged intent of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti over the Ksh400 million property that was allocated to Cohen’s sister, Gabriele Van Straten.

She assertively notes that it is Kinoti’s responsibility is to investigative criminal cases and not ownership of property or matrimonial issues.

“I am further apprehensive that the efforts to further detain me is an attempt to keep me away while those who claim to have rights over the said property take ownership unobstructed.

“I believe that Mr. George Kinoti is now determined to hand over the keys to my matrimonial home to the purported beneficiaries of my husband’s alleged will without due process of the law,” the affidavit reads in part.

Wairimu, who is the prime suspect in her husband’s gruesome murder, also questioned the abrupt departure of Cohen’s sister after publicly declaring that she intended to accord her brother a decent Jewish send-off.

Ms Gabrielle, together with her husband, flew out of the country on Saturday, a day after Cohen’s will was opened.

Wairimu and her lawyer, however, skipped the reading of the will claiming that its contents had been “severely compromised.”

According to Cohen’s family lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, Gabrielle and her husband had returned to their home in the Netherlands due to personal reasons.

Wairimu had initially filed an application to the court to release her on bail so that she may be able to “fight” for her property.

According to reports, Cohen’s will revealed that he left his wife nothing despite them being married for over two decades.

Appearing before the court on Thursday, Wairimu failed to take a plea as she is accused of contempt of court.

Making reference to Wairimu’s utterances during the burial of her husband, the prosecution noted that she disobeyed Justice Jessie Lesiit’s ruling that gagged parties in the case from prosecuting the matter in the media.

During the burial the widow stated: “I am not scared of anybody. One thing Tob taught me is not to take No for an answer. So even in this, I’m going to fight. And even as we stand here many of the ones who are responsible for Tob’s death here in sheep skin… believe you me your days are also numbered.”

Following the new accusations, she will remain in remand until October 1, 2019, until the issue is dealt with.

