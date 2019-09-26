Tea Bonuses Attract Prostitutes In Bomet County

Several commercial sex workers have flocked Bomet County ahead of the October Tea bonus payment.

This has been the norm over the years with university girls traveling from as far as Mombasa to take advantage of the farmers and dissipate the funds received from tea production.

According to the residents in the county, the prostitutes have already reserved rooms in lodgings and made bookings to facilitate their much awaited adventure.

The issue has created chaos in the past with wives accusing their husbands of disappearing immediately after payment and showing up later on after the money has been exhausted with nothing to show for it.

The County Police Commander has warned the farmers against short lived delight that will end up leaving them in distraught, urging them to spend the funds wisely.

“Do not be hyped about pleasure that only lasts for a short while and forces you to throw away your hard earned funds. Rather engage in investment activities that will serve you and your generations,” said Musa Omar, the Police Commander in the region.

In the past, it was reported that farmers went all out after the bonuses were paid with some opting to make merry by feasting on delicacies and drinks. The complaints that ensued thereafter involved drunk driving, robbery and even loss of the funds. The police have called on the farmers to stay calm during the period and utilize their money wisely.

