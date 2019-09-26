Sisters Of Charity Of The Incarnate Word Houston Accused Of Trafficking Kenyan Girls To US

A section of sisters (nuns) at the congregation of Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word Houston have been accused of trafficking young Kenyan, Ugandan and Nigerian girls to the US through Nairobi Embassy in the name of religious formation.

Through Sister Lucy Mueni Nzesa and other leaders, the congregation lures premature girls to join the congregation immediately after College in pretense that they would be taken to US for formation.

However, according to insiders who spoke to Kahawa Tungu, the girls, who get excited about going in the US, are taken through high degree of mental anguish not only in Dematel Centre in Karen and Postulants formation house in Molo Kenya but also in the novitiate formation in the US.

“Both Dematel and the post Dematel stages of formation by our congregation are used to torture these girls and what they are not told is that they are taken to US to care and nurse the aged sisters in the name of formation. Most of the finally professed sisters in the congregation pretend not to see the direct mental and psychological anguish which these girls undergo through,” intimated a sister who spoke on condition of anonymity.

While in the US during the novitiate stage, it is said that the girls are mistreated seriously and once one become mentally unstable, they are deported back to Kenya empty handed. In the U.S, they are denied their rights and live in a secluded set up without any communication to their families, Kahawa Tungu learns.

Those who are terminated from Dematel Kenya are sent away without any financial support for basics like food and accommodation.

For instance, in December last year, under the headship of Sister Lucy Nzesa, four girls were kicked out like dogs after four months of stay in the congregation. This was after the recruiter, sister Lucy and Justina made them to resign from their jobs and upon rejection, they were kicked out with nothing.

“The girls are unsighted and reality of human torture affects them upon joining. Being left with very limited options in addition to being desperate, some persevere and others leave so broken. Two of the four girls are begging for food and accommodation up to date,” says one of the nuns.

The Catholic church is said to have turned a blind eye to the plight of the girls who are tortured, wounded and crashed psychologically and with most of them having undiagnosed mental illnesses.

“We are suggesting you to help us to stop the currently ongoing human trafficking by sisters of Charity of incarnate Word Houston by not approving Visas to the US which is the centre of action. There is untold gross misconduct happening in our congregation and covered by leaders through going to US factor,” says one of the sisters.

