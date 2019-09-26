AFCON Final Ref Sidi Alioum To Oversee Gor Mahia, USM Alger Tie

Cameroonian referee Sidi Alioum, who officiated the final match of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations will oversee the Champions League match between Gor Mahia and USM Alger on Sunday.

The highly experienced referee was at the centre when Algeria pipped Senegal 1-0 to be crowned African champions in Egypt this year.

Apart from officiating the final tie in Egypt, the 37-year-old Air Force officer also took charge of other high profile fixtures during the Nations Cup.

He was at the center when hosts Egypt were bundled out by South Africa and also officiated the Morocco and Ivory Coast match.

The appointment of the top referee shows the seriousness with which Confederation of African Football (Caf) is taking the match where Gor Mahia needs a 3-0 win to advance to the group stages of the competition for the first time. USM Alger won the first leg match 4-1 at home.

Alioum will be assisted by compatriots Elvis Guy Noupue and Rodgrigue Menye Mpele.

