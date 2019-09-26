Unbeaten Real Madrid Thrash Osasuna To Get To The Top

Real Madrid continued their unbeaten start to the La Liga season by beating Osasuna 2-0 to return to the top of the table.

Manager Zinedine Zidane rested several of his first-team players, including Gareth Bale, before the Madrid derby with Atletico on Saturday.

Despite a strong start by the visitors, Real took the lead when Vinicius Junior curled in his first goal of the season.

Rodrygo added a second with a clinical low strike soon after coming on.

Real, who have won four and drawn two of their league games, are top with 14 points, one ahead of second-placed Atletico.

