in SPORTS

Unbeaten Real Madrid Thrash Osasuna To Get To The Top

220 Views

real madrid
[Courtesy]

Real Madrid continued their unbeaten start to the La Liga season by beating Osasuna 2-0 to return to the top of the table.

Manager Zinedine Zidane rested several of his first-team players, including Gareth Bale, before the Madrid derby with Atletico on Saturday.

Despite a strong start by the visitors, Real took the lead when Vinicius Junior curled in his first goal of the season.

Read: Madrid Boss Zidane Declares He Likes Man United’s Pogba A Lot

Rodrygo added a second with a clinical low strike soon after coming on.

Real, who have won four and drawn two of their league games, are top with 14 points, one ahead of second-placed Atletico.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

equity bank

Fraudsters Steal Ksh2 Million From 73-year-old Sick Lady At Equity Bank As Management Ignores

Corruption Reigns High At ACK Bishop House As Birth Certificates Take Over A Year To Be Printed