Precious Talent School Owner Moses Wainaina Arrested

The owner of Precious Talent School, Moses Wainaina has been arrested.

This comes days after a two storey classroom collapsed killing 8 pupils and leaving 64 others injured.

Earlier today, Education CS George Magoha revoked the school’s operational license and transferred pupils to other schools.

Some 480 pupils will relocate to Ngong Forest Primary School, 180 will be taken to Jamhuri Primary School and 130 to Riruta Satellite Primary School.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the classes at Precious Talent school caved in because of poor construction.

While calling for the immediate arrest of Mr Wainaina, Laikipia senator John Kinyua described him as a “greedy individual and action should be taken against him. He is the type of businessman who unscrupulously invests and uses the proceeds to seek protection.”

On his part however, Wainaina blamed the county government for weakening the classroom’s foundation while digging a sewer line.

As a result, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko suspended 16 county officials including Finance CEC Charles Kerich.

“My administration shall not condone or tolerate any form of corruption, incompetence or lethargy that may jeopardize the lives of, or negatively affect service delivery to, Nairobi residents in any way whatsoever, ” said Sonko in a statement.

Sonko has promised to take care of all funeral expenses for the departed.

Pama Academy situated in Kangemi also lost its licence earlier on in the day.

Mr Wainaina will be arraigned tomorrow (Friday).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu