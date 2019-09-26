Kisumu Serjeant-at-arms Withdraws Assault Case Against Chaotic MCAs

Kisumu County Assembly Serjeant-at-arms George Amayo has withdrawn case against MCAs who were charged for assaulting him.

The five MCAs, Joachim Oketch (Kondele), Mr Seth Okumu (East Seme), Joseph Olale (Nyalenda B), Mr Seth Kanga (Milimani Market) and Nyalenda A’s Ojwang Ogendo, were accused of causing chaos in the chambers and in the process injuring assembly staffers including Mr Amayo.

Mr Amayo, who was forced to flash out his firearm and shoot in the air in self defence when he was confronted by the leaders in the incidence that happened last year.

Mr Olale was also accused of destruction of property, but the accuser, the assembly clerk has withdrawn the case. The estimated cost of the property damaged was Sh20,000.

Kisumu Chief Magistrate Julius Ng’arng’ar dismissed the case on grounds that the MCAs had reached an amicable agreement during a meeting in the assembly.

“The accused have all been set free and the application accepted. The second account has also been withdrawn,” said Ng’arng’ar.

The MCAs had been summoned at the Kisumu DCI offices, where they were arrested and later released on a Sh20,000 cash bail each.

This comes a few days after another chaotic incidence happened in the assembly, where MCAs were fighting to block ousted Speaker Onyango Oloo from accessing office.

