Kiambu Becomes Sixth County To Reject Punguza Mizigo Bill

Kiambu County Assembly is the latest that has rejected the Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Bll.

The bill was rejected and shot down within 20 minutes of its introduction into the assembly with no member of the house pledging support for it. According to the county legislators, the bill detailed hidden agendas that were still unclear and if passed, would result to improper representation.

“We cannot support the bill since it is unclear of its agendas. It therefore cannot succeed as it may result to misrepresentation among other reasons,” Said Ms Wanjiku the chairperson’s committee.

Kiambu County becomes the sixth to kick out the Aukot sponsored bill, with the handshake counties terming it trivial.

Majority leader Gideon Gachara said that the bill was unrealistic in the sense that the current 290 constituencies could not be reduced to 47, as it would result to under-representation.

Read: Nyeri MCAs Oppose Punguza Mizigo Bill, Question Motive Behind Proposals

“The presentation of the bill does not have room for populous regions. Equality in distribution is disregarded since counties like Kiambu and Nairobi cannot be equated to ones with less population,” said Gachara.

This comes in as a blow to Aukot and Deputy President William Ruto who is the alleged sponsor given that Kiambu is Waititu’s county and the two have enjoyed a good working relationship and considered allies.

The bill has been shot down in other counties due to the same reasons, although in some it was tabled and debated.

Politicians have been divided on the debate of the bill, with some endorsing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) against the Punguza Mizigo.

For the bill to sail through, it needs to be passed by the majority of the counties.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu