U20 Cecafa – Kenya Hammer Ethiopia 4-0 (Photos)

Kenya U20 National Team, the Rising Stars, beat Ethiopia 4-0 in their final Group B match of the ongoing CECAFA U20 Championships in Uganda and Thursday.

Stars had already sealed qualification to the quarterfinals following their opening 5-0 win over Zanzibar coupled with a 2-2 draw against Tanzania in their second match, and only needed to secure the group leadership.

First half substitute Steve Otieno netted the opener with just a minute to the fist half with a fine left-footed finish.

Read:

Austine Odhiambo doubled the lead after the breather in the 68th minute as the Ethiopians started to show signs of withering.

Two more strikes from second-half substitutes John Njuguna and Benson Omala in the 75th and 84th minutes respectively sealed the huge win.

Stars will know their opponents in the quarters after the last group B match between Tanzania and Zanzibar. The quarters have been scheduled for Monday, September 30, 2019.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu