in SPORTS

U20 Cecafa – Kenya Hammer Ethiopia 4-0 (Photos)

149 Views

CECAFA U20
[Courtesy]

Kenya U20 National Team, the Rising Stars, beat Ethiopia 4-0 in their final Group B match of the ongoing CECAFA U20 Championships in Uganda and Thursday.

Stars had already sealed qualification to the quarterfinals following their opening 5-0 win over Zanzibar coupled with a 2-2 draw against Tanzania in their second match, and only needed to secure the group leadership.

First half substitute Steve Otieno netted the opener with just a minute to the fist half with a fine left-footed finish.

[Courtesy]

Read: Champions League: Government Finally Bails Out Gor Mahia

Austine Odhiambo doubled the lead after the breather in the 68th minute as the Ethiopians started to show signs of withering.

Two more strikes from second-half substitutes John Njuguna and Benson Omala in the 75th and 84th minutes respectively sealed the huge win.

Stars will know their opponents in the quarters after the last group B match between Tanzania and Zanzibar. The quarters have been scheduled for Monday, September 30, 2019.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Weekend Rides By Civil Servants Using Government Vehicles Prohibited

Sisters Of Charity Of The Incarnate Word Houston Accused Of Trafficking Kenyan Girls To US