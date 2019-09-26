IG Hillary Mutyambai Transfers Traffic Officers in Machakos after One Demanded Bribe Him

Inspector-General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai was recently forced to transfer ever single one of the traffic police officers in Machakos County after some two demanded bribe from an Uber taxi he was covertly riding in from Nairobi.

According to sources aware of the issue, IG Mutyambai was travelling to his rural home which is located along Machakos Kitui road.

On reaching a place called Wamunyu market, a traffic police officer stopped the taxi he was riding in spelt out unclear crimes to the driver and went on to demand bribe when the driver was not forthcoming with an explanation.

All the time, the traffic officer and his colleague who was nearby didn’t recognise the police boss as the man in civilian clothing riding at the back seat of the taxi.

The IG offered to pay the bribe to the police officers through an agent number.

With the evidence, the police boss sacked the bribe-taking duo and then transferred the whole team from the county.

Kenya Police officers are notorious bribe-takers with ever assumed crime taken as a blank cheque. Cartels composed of senior police commanders operating from regional police headquarters give junior officers collection targets.

Most of the time even evidence for serious crimes are destroyed when bribes change hands.

