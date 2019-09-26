Gov’t Revokes Precious Talent Academy Licence Following Tragedy That Claimed Eight Lives

The government has revoked the operational licence of Precious Talent Academy following the Monday tragedy that claimed eight lives.

The close to 800 pupils who were learning at the school will be transferred to Ngong Forest Primary School, which will take up 480 learners, 180 will be taken to Jamhuri Primary School and 130 to Riruta Satellite Primary School.

While announcing the move on Thursday, Educational cabinet Secretary George Magoha stated that the government has also closed Pama Academy situated in Kangemi, Nairobi, as a precautionary measure against such incidents in the future.

Yesterday, the CS announced the closure of St. Catherine Bombolulu Primary School in Kibra for allegedly posing danger to pupils. He noted that the school was in a similar condition as the private school that collapsed.

He transferred over 200 pupils to neighbouring Ayan Primary.

“I have been to the structure, I have been to every room, and basically there is no difference from the structure that collapsed,” he said.

Read: Joint Funeral Service To Be Held On Friday For Precious Talent School Victims As MPs Call For Arrest Of School Owner

Preliminary investigations indicate that the classes at Precious school caved in because of poor construction.

During the incident, 64 students were injured. Many of those who were admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have since been discharged and are recuperating at their respective homes.

Nairobi Governor on Wednesday suspended 16 county officers including County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance and Economic, Charles Kerich, over the tragedy.

Kerich is the immediate former CECM for Lands and Urban Planning.

Read Also: Sonko Suspends 16 County Officials Following Death Of 8 Pupils At Precious Talent School

“my administration shall not condone or tolerate any form of corruption, incompetence or lethargy that may jeopardize the lives of, or negatively affect service delivery to, Nairobi residents in any way whatsoever, ” said Sonko.

Several lawmakers have also come out to call for the immediate arrest of the owner of the school located in Dagoretti South constituency.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua noted: “Mr Wainaina is a greedy individual and action should be taken against him. He is the type of businessman who unscrupulously invests and uses the proceeds to seek protection.”

Reiterating his sentiments, Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki ordered the Committee on Education to summon Education CS George Magoha and other senior policy experts to explain the facts behind the tragedy.

Read Also: City Hall Pledges To Clear Funeral Expenses Of Pupils Killed In Precious Talent Academy Tragedy

According to him, the death of the pupils was a national tragedy and ordered the committee, Bomet Senator Christopher Langat-led team, to explore possible civil liability and criminal negligence on the part of the owners.

Kindiki stated: “The death of the pupils is not a small matter because losing one pupil is a big number and should never be allowed to happen.”

A joint funeral service will be held in Nairobi for the departed souls.

Sonko had pledged to clear all funeral expenses of the eight pupils.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu