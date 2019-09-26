Joint Funeral Service To Be Held On Friday For Precious Talent School Victims As MPs Call For Arrest Of School Owner

A joint funeral service will be held on Friday for the eight Precious Talent School Tragedy victims who succumbed after a classroom collapsed.

The Monday incident left eight pupils dead and 64 bearing injuries.

According to preliminary investigations, the classes caved in as they were not built up to standard.

Following the tragedy, legislators are calling for the arrest of the proprietor of the school located in Dagoretti South constituency.

Speaking on Wednesday, the legislators wondered why the proprietor, Mr Moses Wainaina, was still a free man in the wake of the tragedy that also left scores of pupils injured.

Even as the matter is still under investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) irate Senators asserted that the national government ought to act quickly and apprehend the owner whom they accuse of placing his greed above the safety of the students.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua noted: “Mr Wainaina is a greedy individual and action should be taken against him. He is the type of businessman who unscrupulously invests and uses the proceeds to seek protection.”

Reiterating his sentiments, Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki ordered the Committee on Education to summon Education CS George Magoha and other senior policy experts to explain the facts behind the tragedy.

According to him, the death of the pupils was a national tragedy and ordered the committee, Bomet Senator Christopher Langat-led team, to explore possible civil liability and criminal negligence on the part of the owners.

Kindiki stated: “The death of the pupils is not a small matter because losing one pupil is a big number and should never be allowed to happen.”

Furthermore, in line with the tragedy, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday suspended two county executive committee members and 14 other top officials in the Nairobi County Government, to pave way for investigations.

Sonko noted: “I assured Nairobi residents that as the Governor, I will not leave any stone unturned until we reverse the effects of the impunity that was spearheaded by a few rogue officials within the Urban Planning Department.”

After visiting the pupils who had been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital, Deputy President William Ruto ordered that an audit be carried out in all schools’ infrastructure in the country to ensure that they are conducive for the wellbeing of the learners.

