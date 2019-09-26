Fraudsters Steal Ksh2 Million From 73-year-old Sick Lady At Equity Bank As Management Ignores

A 73-year-old lady Faith Wanjiku is now crying for justice, after fraudsters siphoned her Ksh2 million from her account at Equity bank, even as the bank management watched and ignored.

Ms Wanjiku, who suffers from high blood pressure, opened her account at the bank on May 31, 2019 after selling a parcel of land.

She wanted to keep her money safe, before looking for another land where she could build a home, hence deposited the whole sum into the account.

However, on July 16, 2019 a sum of Ksh970, 216 was illegally siphoned from her account in four series of transactions using the Eazzy App platform by Equity.

Ksh300,030 was sent to Vivian Jelagat Kips, Ksh300,030 transfered to Anthony Babu Kaira, Ksh300,030 to Kelvin Maina Mwaniki and Ksh70,000 to various equity numbers.

The withdrawals, which were done without a notification to her happened as a mystery to her as she does not own a smart phone, has never registered to or subscribed to Eassy App or sought any service from them and has never lost her ATM .

Upon reporting the illegal siphoning of funds from her account she was asked to wait for investigations to be completed by the bank, while already accusing her of giving out her ATM PIN to a third party (her sister).

After a month and constant demands, they (Equity) came up with a report which they refused to share with her or give her a copy.

She was simply told that because her sister assisted her to withdraw money from an ATM, they could not assist her, since she compromised her PIN.

Upon further demands, the bank agreed that the sister was not the suspect, did not open the Eazzy App and the theft was not as a result of the PIN. This left many questions unanswered, with the management turning a deaf ear to her.

“Faith needs her money back , her project has stalled, she has been left Destitute, she is in default of a land agreement, she is now landless, destitute, sick and in need of medication,” says a source close to her.

